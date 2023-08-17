SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU opened at $0.31 on Thursday. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SeaStar Medical by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,972 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on SeaStar Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

