SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson Sells 4,000 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.34. 806,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.