Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $99.62 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018604 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,819.21 or 1.00131024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041149 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

