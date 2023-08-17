SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 975

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.32) to GBX 975 ($12.37) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $993.75.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO stock remained flat at $9.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.