SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 975

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.32) to GBX 975 ($12.37) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $993.75.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
