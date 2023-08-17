Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Select Water Solutions from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

WTTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 416,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Select Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

