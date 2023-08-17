Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $165.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 165 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.19). Senior shares last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.19), with a volume of 368,409 shares changing hands.

Senior Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.05. The company has a market capitalization of £722.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3,448.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62.

Senior Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

About Senior

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

