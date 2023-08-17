Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 281.53% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SENS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 4,437,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,110. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Senseonics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Senseonics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

