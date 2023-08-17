Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:PB opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

