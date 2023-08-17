Sepio Capital LP Has $1.04 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 112,811 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $62,425,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,386. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

