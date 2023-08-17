Sepio Capital LP Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in R1 RCM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in R1 RCM by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,060. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCM opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

