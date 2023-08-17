Sepio Capital LP Has $572,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $407.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.57.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

