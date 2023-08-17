Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $82.18 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

