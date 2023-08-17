Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,938 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

