Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,100 at Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,160 ($40.09) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Severn Trent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($35.84) to GBX 2,800 ($35.52) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($38.06) to GBX 2,850 ($36.15) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Investec raised Severn Trent to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,966.00.

OTCMKTS STRNY traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. 6,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.7396 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.61%.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

