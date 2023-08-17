Shlomo Dovrat Sells 75,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,644.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shlomo Dovrat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $19,280.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 16,612 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $663,649.40.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,492,740.25.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10.
Shares of U opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
