Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sara Toyloy Sells 100 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Sara Toyloy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $22,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,429.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

SWAV stock opened at $220.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.32. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shockwave Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.