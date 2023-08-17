Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SHBI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shore Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

SHBI stock remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,990. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 170,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.