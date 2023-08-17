Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Drops By 11.1%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AUBN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

