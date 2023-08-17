Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Drops By 7.6%

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 17,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

