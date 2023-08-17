Short Interest in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Decreases By 7.5%

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Bank First Stock Performance

BFC opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $826.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Bank First had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $49.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank First

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

