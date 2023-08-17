Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Rises By 5.8%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after buying an additional 318,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 880,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 123,732 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.12. 7,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,654. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

