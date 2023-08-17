Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Drops By 8.3%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 375,700 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cable One Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:CABO traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $667.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cable One has a 1 year low of $602.70 and a 1 year high of $1,365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.87.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.55%.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
