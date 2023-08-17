Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Drops By 8.3%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 375,700 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 28.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $667.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cable One has a 1 year low of $602.70 and a 1 year high of $1,365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.55%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

