Short Interest in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Increases By 5.4%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 18,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 1,362,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,832. Cameco has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.