Short Interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Grows By 5.9%

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 929,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,363. Cenntro Electric Group has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cenntro Electric Group by 121.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

