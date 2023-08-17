Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Drops By 6.6%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 666,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,379. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chemed by 10.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemed by 20.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $510.66 on Thursday. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $574.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

