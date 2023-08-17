Short Interest in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Decreases By 10.8%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.8 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 227,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,334 shares of company stock worth $10,236,615. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

