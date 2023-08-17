Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Declines By 9.3%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Digital Ally Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DGLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,349. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGLY

Digital Ally Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.