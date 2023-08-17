Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Decreases By 8.7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.56. 116,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.46. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

