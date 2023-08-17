Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Drops By 10.1%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after buying an additional 2,639,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,648,000 after buying an additional 2,542,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

