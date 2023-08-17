Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,904,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,015% from the average daily volume of 170,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Sienna Resources



Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

