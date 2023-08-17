Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.14% from the stock’s current price.
SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
