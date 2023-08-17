Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,542 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.16.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $434.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 226.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

