Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 2,505,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,418 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,398 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,131 shares of company stock worth $48,373. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADAP opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

