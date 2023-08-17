Simplify Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.79.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.43 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.64 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day moving average of $198.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.