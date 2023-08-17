Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $156.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,642 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

