Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $601,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.