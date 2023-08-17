Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Holdings Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. comprises about 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 58.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 104,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 156.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,004,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 131,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

