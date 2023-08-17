SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Edwin T. Burton III Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

SLG stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.22.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 101.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 69.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,484 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.47.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

