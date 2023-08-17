SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Evercore ISI

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.47.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. 1,601,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 101.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 69.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,484 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

