Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCCAF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $19.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

