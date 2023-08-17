SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Lifted by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC raised its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2,353.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,646 shares during the quarter. SLM accounts for about 4.8% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SLM worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SLM by 10.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 509,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SLM by 13.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Stephens upped their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

SLM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

