SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,513. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

