SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWYUF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CWYUF remained flat at $18.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.35.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile



SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 188 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

