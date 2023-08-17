SmartFi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.08 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $30.08 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 0% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

