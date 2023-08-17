Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Shares Down 4.5%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 66,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 83,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.

