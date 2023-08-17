Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $137,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,713 shares of company stock worth $112,350,424. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

