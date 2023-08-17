Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average is $160.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,713 shares of company stock valued at $112,350,424. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,432,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

