Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.00.
Softchoice Stock Down 3.3 %
SFTC stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.23. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,469. The stock has a market cap of C$882.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.14. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$13.57 and a 12 month high of C$22.90.
Softchoice Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Softchoice
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.