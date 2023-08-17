Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.00.

Softchoice Stock Down 3.3 %

SFTC stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.23. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,469. The stock has a market cap of C$882.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.14. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$13.57 and a 12 month high of C$22.90.

Softchoice Company Profile

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

