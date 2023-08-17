SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $181.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $320.00.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.38.

Shares of SEDG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,288. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.97.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

