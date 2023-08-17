Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 103,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,079. The company has a market cap of $475.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Insider Activity at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $81,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.